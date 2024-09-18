Awfis opens new coworking centre in Ahmedabad comprising 30,221 sq ft

New Delhi: Awfis, which provides flexible workspaces, has opened its new coworking centre in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar.

The new centre offers 30,221 square feet built-up area.

With this addition, the company is now offering a total of around 83,500 square feet built-up area in Ahmedabad.

"Flex space is undeniably the future of the commercial real estate sector, offering flexibility and scalability that modern businesses need," Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd, said.

"Our expansion into GIFT City significantly enhances Awfis' value proposition by strengthening our presence in Ahmedabad and across the country, positioning us and our clients at the heart of India's emerging financial and technology hub," he said.

Awfis plans to expand its presence in India by adding 40,000 new seats in this fiscal, bringing its total to 1,35,000 seats by the end of the fiscal year.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd is a publicly listed company. It has a presence in 17 cities with over 175 centres.