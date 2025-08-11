Awfis profit rises to Rs 10 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Co-working centre operators Awfis Space Solutions Ltd on Monday reported a 3.5 times increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.97 crore in the June quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 2.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 353.04 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal year from Rs 267.87 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Awfis said the board has approved entering into a new line of business, which falls under the office furniture and furnishing industry.

The company will initially invest Rs 8-10 crore in this new vertical.

Awfis has 220 operational co-working centres with more than 1.4 lakh seats covering 7.1 million (71 lakh) sq ft area. It has a presence in 18 cities.

The company takes on lease office space from real estate developers and individual property owners to establish its co-working centres. It provides managed office spaces to corporates of all sizes as well as professionals. PTI MJH TRB