Awfis Q2 profit down 59 pc to Rs 16 cr on high base effect

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Realty firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd on Tuesday reported a 59 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 15.97 crore in the latest September quarter on a high base effect.

Its net profit stood at Rs 38.67 crore in the year-ago period, helped by an exceptional gain of Rs 24 crore.

Total income, however, grew to Rs 392.97 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 301.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Awfis, which has recently been listed on stock exchanges, provides flexible managed office spaces to corporates of all sizes. It takes office space from property owners to establish centres and then sub-lease the workspaces to enterprises.

As of September 30, 2025, the company has a portfolio of 247 centres and 1,70,000 seats across 8.4 million sq ft area (including spaces under fit-out and with signed letters of intent).