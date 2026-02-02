Awfis Q3 profit rises 43 pc to Rs 21.65 cr

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Real estate firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd on Monday reported a 43 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.65 crore in the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 15.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 410.95 crore in the October-December quarter of this fiscal from Rs 331.46 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd provides co-working space, including flexible managed workspaces, to corporates of all sizes.

During the December quarter, the company added 10 new centres, expanding its network to 257 centres with around 1.77 lakh seats across 18 cities. It serves a diversified client base of around 3,400 customers. PTI MJH HVA