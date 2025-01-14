Awfis starts 48K sq ft coworking centre in Lucknow

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Coworking space provider Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has opened its first centre in Lucknow comprising 47,694 square feet of office space to meet the demand for flexible workspaces from corporates.

Advertisment

The centre is located at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Ramani, Chairman & Managing Director of Awfis Space Solutions, said Lucknow city is undergoing a remarkable transformation fuelled by robust infrastructure development, progressive government policies, and the rapid growth of IT and ITES industries.

"With exceptional connectivity and dynamic investment potential, Lucknow has emerged as a vibrant hub for commerce and innovation, attracting homebuyers, businesses and global brands," he said.

Advertisment

Awfis now has a presence in nine tier II cities, including Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kochi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Pune, Indore and Lucknow.

Overall, the company has a strong presence in 18 cities with 200-plus centres (LOI & Operational).

According to real estate consultant Vestian, there are around 50 major coworking operators in India, with a capacity of over 1,000 centres and more than 8 lakh desks. PTI MJH SHW