AWL Agri aims over 10 pc revenue growth this fiscal on better demand for food items

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) AWL Agri Business Ltd, which sells cooking oils and other food items, is expecting more than 10 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal against Rs 63,672.24 crore in FY25 on better consumer demand, a top company official said.

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd, sells edible oils and food products under the Fortune brand.

Recently, the company acquired two big brands, Kohinoor and Tops.

In an interview with PTI, AWL Agri Business Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Angshu Mallick said the revenue of the edible oil business and FMCG would grow in the current 2025-26 fiscal.

"We did around Rs 63,000 crore last fiscal. We will surely grow more than 10 per cent in value terms," he said, replying to a query on revenue outlook, factoring in good monsoon rains and rationalisation of GST rates.

In the past 3-4 years, Mallick mentioned that the company has been focusing on growing the food business, which has huge growth potential.

"Last 3-4 years, we have been pushing our resources and energy on food, and we have been growing it. Food has been growing at almost 20 per cent per annum for the last 3 years, whereas edible oil has been growing at a single-digit growth rate. Food, we feel, has a lot of scope to grow further," he said.

Mallick said the company has expanded its distribution and production base to enhance the revenue of the food-FMCG business.

Out of the total revenue of Rs 63,672 crore last fiscal, AWL Agri Business posted a revenue of Rs 49,736.02 crore in edible oils, Rs 6,272.74 crore in food and FMCG business, and Rs 7,663.48 crore in industrial essentials.

In the food and FMCG vertical, rice is a major contributor.

Asked how the company plans to grow the rice business, Mallick said, "I think India is an aspirational country. Young people having more money, good food is their choice. Everybody wants to have it. Kohinoor has grown by almost 15 per cent per annum. It will continue to grow like this because younger people have more money and they are ready to eat better rice".

AWL Agri Business is aiming to sell around 4,00,000 tonnes of rice this fiscal.

"Value-wise, rice values are always low," he said, adding that rice is contributing around Rs 2,500 crore to the company's topline.

In the first quarter of 2025-26, AWL Agri Business posted a 24 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 237.95 crore due to higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 313.20 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income, however, rose to Rs 17,264.74 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 from Rs 14,207.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Its total expenses grew to Rs 16,954.14 crore from Rs 13,789.67 crore.

In the April-June quarter, edible oil revenue was up 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,415 crore, even as volumes declined by 4 per cent annually.

"In Q1, the food and FMCG segment posted Rs 1,414 crore revenue, a decline of 8 per cent YoY, due to multiple transient headwinds," the company had said.

The revenue of industry essentials rose to Rs 2,229.88 crore from Rs 1,986.26 crore. PTI LUX MJH BAL BAL