AWL Agri Business launches Basmati rice heritage book at World Food India

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) AWL Agri Business Ltd launched a coffee table book chronicling the cultural history of Basmati rice at the World Food India 2025 exhibition in New Delhi on Saturday.

The book, titled "Qisse Kuchh Khaas" was authored by food historian Prof Pushpesh Pant, a Padma Shri awardee, and unveiled by Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan alongside AWL's Managing Director Angshu Mallick at Bharat Mandapam.

The book explores the role of Basmati rice in Indian history, traditions and festivals, featuring 15 recipes that showcase the grain's versatility.

AWL Agri Business, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd, markets the premium rice under its flagship Kohinoor brand.

"Kohinoor has always stood for authenticity, tradition and taste," Mallick said at the launch.

"Through this book, we want to celebrate the timeless journey of Basmati rice -- a grain that is much more than food." The event was organised in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Pant described Basmati rice as "perhaps the most eloquent example of India's culinary identity", noting how it has retained its distinct characteristics while absorbing regional influences over centuries.

AWL Agri Business is among India's largest fast-moving consumer goods companies in the food sector.