AWL Agri Business Q3 profit down 35 pc to Rs 269 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, on Tuesday posted 35 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 269 crore for December quarter 2025-26 on higher expenses.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 410.93 crore for the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 18,734.82 crore in October-December FY26 from Rs 16,905.55 crore a year ago.

"Growth was primarily driven by healthy volume offtake in the edible oil segment," the company said, adding that the grammage play continues to be a key issue in the edible oil industry, with most players shifting to the 750g pack size.

Expenses rose over 12 per cent to Rs 18,345.56 crore in the quarter from Rs 16,359 crore a year ago.

With the expanded footprint now largely in place, the company said its focus is shifting towards consolidating the distribution network, improving throughput, and enhancing overall distribution efficiency, it added.

“Despite a challenging macro demand environment, AWL Agri Business maintained modest single-digit volume growth in Q3 FY26, led by resilient performance in edible oils and a continued rebound in our Food & FMCG portfolio," said Managing Director and CEO Shrikant Kanhere. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU