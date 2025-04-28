AWL Agri Business Q4 profit up 22% to Rs 191 crore

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Edible oil major AWL Agri Business Ltd on Monday reported a 22 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 190.66 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 156.75 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 18,291.63 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 13,327.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

The net profit jumped to Rs 1,225.81 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 147.99 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The total income increased to Rs Rs 63,910.28 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 51,518.71 crore in the preceding year.

AWL Agri Business Ltd, formerly known as Adani Wilmar Ltd, sells edible oils and other food products under Fortune brand. PTI MJH RHL