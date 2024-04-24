AWS in tie-up to upskill 25,000 TCS employees with cloud, GenAI skills

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced a tie-up with TCS, under which it will support the upskilling of 25,000 employees of the country's largest IT services with latest cloud and GenAI skills.

The multi-year partnership is aimed at accelerating cloud transformations and offering access to GenAI Solutions to customers, according to a statement.

***** Cloudextel borrows Rs 250 cr from NIIF Infrastructure Finance, Aditya Birla Finance * Network as a service provider Cloudextel on Wednesday said it has borrowed Rs 200 crore NIIF Infrastructure Finance and Rs 50 crore from Aditya Birla Finance.

The borrowing will help the company's expansion plans in small cells and fiber business, as per a statement.

***** PVR-Inox launches cinema experience without any break * Movie exhibitor PVR Inox on Wednesday launched a cinema experience without any commercial break.

The initiative has been rolled out in select luxury cinemas in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, as per a statement.

***** Hitachi Payment Services launches 'country's first upgradable ATM' * Hitachi Payment Services on Wednesday launched what it billed as "the country's first upgradable ATM" (automated teller machine) that can also work as a cash recycling machine.

The upgradable ATM will allow banks to safeguard their investment and expand their services to include cash deposit facility at offsite locations, as per an official statement. PTI AA TRB