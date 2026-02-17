AWS India, Yotta Data Services collaborate to provide hybrid cloud infra for Meghraj 2.0 initiative

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Amazon Web Services India and Yotta Data Services will collaborate to deploy a hybrid cloud infrastructure for the National Informatics Centre's Meghraj 2.0 initiative.

'GI Cloud', named as 'MeghRaj', is an initiative that taps cloud computing to accelerate the delivery of e-services in the country.

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services India Pvt Ltd (AWS India) said it would work with Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts for the Meghraj 2.0 initiative.

It would enable government departments to leverage AWS services and generative AI capabilities for data residency and security requirements.

AWS Outposts allow customers with sensitive workloads that are restricted to NIC data centres to leverage AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities.

"With AWS Outposts, applications running in NIC data centres can leverage the AWS Region in India, during peak demand for citizen-facing services.

"During peak demand periods, applications can expand to the AWS Region in India for use cases like data ingestion, with data synchronising back to NIC data centres within hours, enabling elastic scaling beyond on-premises capacity constraints," a release said.

AWS India undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India. Yotta Data Services is a cloud infrastructure and platform services provider. PTI RAM BAL BAL