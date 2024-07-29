AWS launches GenAI Loft in Bengaluru to foster generative AI innovation for startups

Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a two-week pop-up, GenAI Loft, aimed at fostering innovation and community in the evolving landscape of generative artificial intelligence technology in Bengaluru on July 29.

The loft is open to visitors till August 9.

“The GenAI Loft is designed to provide a dedicated space for builders and innovators to learn, ideate and gain hands-on experience in leveraging the transformative potential of generative AI. The GenAI Loft will also offer networking opportunities to connect with startups, investors, AWS experts and our partners.

This initiative emphasises AWS's commitment to fuelling the next wave of AI-driven innovation by democratising access to generative AI technology worldwide,” said Kumara Raghavan, Head, Startups, AWS India and South Asia.

The AWS GenAI loft will bring collaborative pop-up spaces to key AI hotspots around the world.

It will also offer visitors a unique platform to gain insights on and explore real-world applications of generative AI across industries, added Raghavan.

“They will learn about the latest generative AI models and services through workshops, hands-on training sessions, AWS and partner demos, and networking with AI experts and thought leaders. We are excited to commence the global tour of AWS GenAI Loft in Bengaluru, a hub for AI innovation in the country.” At the Bengaluru edition, India’s leading AI startups will be present, he said, adding that Generative AI demos will be presented by AWS partners, Shellkode, Datastax, Ganit, Cloudthat, Ankercloud, Rapyder and GoML.

AWS GenAI Lofts expands on AWS's recent commitment of USD 230 million to accelerate the creation of generative AI applications by startups around the world. The tour will operate as a travelling residency, and following Bengaluru, the GenAI Loft will move to San Francisco, São Paulo, London, and Paris.