AWS partners with EXL, EduBridge for imparting cloud education in India, Philippines

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with digital solutions company EXL and workforce development company EduBridge to impart cloud education to unemployed individuals in India and the Philippines, a statement said.

Advertisment

EduBridge in the statement said that the 12-week cohort-based workforce development programme equips learners with foundational knowledge and skills for entry-level positions across cloud technology, IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support.

EXL has rolled out the programme across Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

"Together, we want to have a global impact and empower the less fortunate to shine in the technology industry. As an emerging workforce development platform, our focus is to build a future pipeline of technology talent in both nations," EduBridge founder and CEO Girish Singhania said. PTI GRJ GRJ MR