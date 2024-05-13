AWS, Rapyder collaborate to expand GenAI-led cloud offerings

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday said it has partnered with Bengaluru-based Rapyder Cloud Solutions to scale its cloud offerings and drive innovation using generative artificial intelligence (AI) specifically tailored for customers in industries like finance, IT, healthcare, and e-commerce.

As a part of this partnership, Rapyder will establish a cloud centre of excellence with AWS, that will focus on technical capability development and building repeatable solutions that drive customers’ digital transformation.

“Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to accelerate innovation, foster digital transformation, and deliver impactful solutions in migration, modernisation, and advanced AI/ML offerings,” said Praveen Sridhar, head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia.

With AWS, Rapyder’s generative AI solutions will be part of a comprehensive suite of services and solutions, and it will create a catalogue of use-case-based solutions for customers across India.

According to a company statement, Rapyder will accelerate its expansion across India by developing vertical specialisation in financial services, manufacturing and retail.

"It will more than double its workforce from 280 to 600 by the end of 2025, with the majority of its employees trained and certified in focused AWS’s data analytics, AI/ML and generative AI technologies," it said. PTI ANK ANK MR