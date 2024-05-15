AWS rolls out Amazon Bedrock in Asia-Pacific Mumbai region

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) Cloud-computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced the general availability of its managed service Amazon Bedrock in the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) region.

The general availability of Bedrock in the region will support customers across the country, including public sector organisations and companies in regulated industries, to innovate and scale with generative AI applications, the Amazon subsidiary said.

"We want to provide organisations in India with the performant, cost-effective infrastructure they need to build with generative AI, the availability of Amazon Bedrock in India will further spur innovation that large enterprises, startups, independent software vendors, and public sector organisations are building in India, and complement their efforts to upskill their talent in generative AI," Shalini Kapoor, Chief Technologist, APJ Public Sector, Director AWS India and South Asia, said.