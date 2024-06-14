AWS unveils USD 230 mn commitment to support GenAI startups

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has laid out a commitment of USD 230 million to support generative AI startups, as part of expansion of its global generative AI accelerator programme.

The 10-week programme, starting October 1, seeks to help 80 founders and startups, including 20 from the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, to "turbocharge" their growth.

Selected GenAI startups will receive up to USD 1 million worth of AWS credits, skill development sessions, business and technical mentorship, and networking opportunities, AWS said in a statement.

The Amazon's cloud-computing subsidiary also launched AWS generative AI Spotlight Programme in APJ, a four-week accelerator programme to support 120 pre-seed and seed-stage ready startups.

The cohort participants will also have access to the AWS startup flagship AWS Activate programme and receive up to USD 100,000 in AWS credits.

"For 18 years, AWS has helped more startups build, launch, and scale than any other cloud provider -- it's no coincidence that 96 per cent of all AI/ML unicorns run on AWS.

"The AWS global Generative AI Accelerator, together with the AWS Spotlight program in APJ, are part of AWS’s continued commitment to helping startups in the region, to accelerate this wave of AI innovation,” said Matt Taylor, Head of Startups Solutions Architecture, APJ, AWS.

Head of startup ecosystem at AWS India, Amitabh Nagpal, said the two programmes are designed to offer select startups access various resources such as AWS credits, tools, and expertise, to accelerate their journey.

Applications for the accelerator and spotlight programme are open until July 19 and June 30, respectively.