AXA to support STEM education of nearly 10,000 girls in India by 2030

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Global insurance player The AXA Group on Wednesday announced its commitment to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education of nearly 10,000 girls from underprivileged backgrounds across India by 2030.

As part of its 'Dare To Thrive' initiative, AXA Global Business Services will collaborate with ecosystem partners and NGOs to identify and train female students interested in pursuing STEM education through scholarship grants, the establishment of computer labs, and the distribution of desktop computers, among other initiatives.

In the last few years, AXA Global Business Services has empowered more than 2,500 girls through various industry partnerships and aims to accelerate its efforts towards this direction.

"Our ambition to support the STEM education of over 10,000 girls from underprivileged backgrounds in India over the next five years is aimed at contributing to a broader societal transformation and creating a more inclusive world by promoting girl child education and enhancing their employability," said Alexander Vollert, Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO of AXA Group Operations.

The initiative was launched by Alexander Vollert, Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO of AXA Group Operations, Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru and Michele Rochefort, CEO of AXA Global Business Services, in an event at AXA GBS' Bengaluru office.