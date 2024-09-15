Axio BioSolutions, Go Do Good Studio, Urban Air Labs bag top honours

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Three ventures -- Axio BioSolutions Pvt Ltd, Go Do Good Studio, and Urban Air Labs Pvt Ltd have emerged winners at the 13th edition of the CavinKare -Madras Management Association ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan presented the awards to the entrepreneurs, which includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each at a function here.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of a book 'ChinniKrishnan: Father of The Sachet Revolution' in memory of the late R ChinniKrishnan, the father of fast moving consumer goods CavinKare Pvt Ltd Chairman and Managing Director CK Ranganathan.

"We are honoured to celebrate the exceptional individuals whose innovations have not only sparked creativity but have also addressed critical real-world challenges. The ChinniKrishnan Innovation awards stand as a testament to this unwavering dedication. Their work exemplifies how visionary thinking, and entrepreneurial spirit can effectively address societal needs and drive economic growth," Ranganathan said.

"These innovators have harnessed the power of technology, and sustainability, to tackle issues ranging from environmental sustainability to healthcare. Congratulations to the exemplary individuals, whose commitment to making a profound impact provides a guiding example for us all," he said in a company statement.

On the launch of a book in memory of his father, Ranganathan said, "this book celebrates his groundbreaking vision and indomitable spirit, which led to the sachet revolution that transformed industries and uplifted millions." "His dedication to making everyday essentials accessible to all left an indelible mark on the Indian economy," Ranganathan said.

Madras Management Association President K Mahalingam said, "MMA takes immense pride in partnering with CavinKare for the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards. This collaboration underscores our mutual commitment to celebrating the power of innovation in India and honour the legacy of visionary leadership that drives meaningful change." "Together, we are committed to recognizing and empowering innovators who are shaping the future of India with their groundbreaking ideas and support their aspirations through this accolade," he added. PTI VIJ ROH