Axiro Semiconductors inaugurates high-scale chip design centre

Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) Axiro Semiconductor Pvt Ltd has inaugurated its high-scale chip design centre in Bengaluru, aimed at serving the global 5G and 6G markets, defence and satellite communication, Internet of Things among others, the company said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru-headquartered Axiro Semiconductor Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, part of the city-based diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group. Incorporated in December 2024, Axiro Semiconductor represents a strategic entry into India' growing semiconductor sector, with plans to develop specialised chip solutions for industrial and technology applications.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd recently invested USD 36 million marking CG Power's formal entry into the semiconductor design business (through Axiro Semiconductor Pvt Ltd) and positioning the Murugappa Group at the forefront of India's vision to become a global semiconductor hub.

With millions of Integrated Circuits (ICs) shipped monthly to global leaders such as Ericsson, Nokia, Hughes and Siemens, Axiro Semiconductor is poised to fuel innovation across sectors like 5G/6G, defence, and satellite communications.

The High-Scale Chip Design Centre has been established in Whitefield, Bengaluru and the inauguration was attended by various leaders including R R Tiwary, representative from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Telecommunication representative Gauraw Srivastava, Axiro Semiconductor CEO Naveen Yanduru, Axiro Semiconductor Non-Executive Director Anshumaan Ravi Swaminathan, a company statement said on Tuesday.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Chairman Vellayan Subbiah stated that the breakthrough innovations and unwavering commitment to excellence would continue to propel Axiro Semiconductor forward. The company aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions for AI (Artificial Intelligence), automotive and Internet of Things applications, further accelerating India's integration into the global semiconductor value chain.

Axiro Semiconductor is positioned to capitalise on India' expanding electronics manufacturing sector and the government's focus on semiconductor self-reliance, the statement said. PTI VIJ ROH