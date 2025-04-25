Axis Bank elevates Sameer Shetty, Bipin Saraf, R Vempati as group executives

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Private sector Axis Bank on Friday announced elevation of Sameer Shetty, Bipin Saraf and Rajkama Vempati as group executives for various verticals, along with retirement of the bank's deputy managing director, Rajiv Anand.

In a regulatory filing, Axis Bank said Anand will retire from the services of the bank at the close of business hours on August 3, 2025, upon completion of his third term as a director on the board.

"We have a strong leadership pipeline at the bank that will ensure that our clients continue to receive best-in-class service and our competitive positioning continues to improve," it said.

Anand's association with the Axis group will continue after he retires from the bank as non-executive chairperson of Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd.

Meanwhile, the bank has announced elevation of Sameer Shetty, Bipin Saraf and Rajkama Vempati as group executives of Digital Business and Transformation vertical, Bharat Banking vertical, and Human Resources segment, respectively.

These appointments are effective from April 1, 2025, it said.

The changes in top decks come a day after Axis Bank reported a marginal decline in net profit to Rs 7,117.5 crore in the March quarter. In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 7,129.67 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 38,022 crore in the March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs 35,990 crore in the year-ago period. PTI DP DP SHW