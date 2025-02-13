Axis Bank gives Rs 104 cr grant to Ashoka University for research

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Axis Bank has committed a CSR grant of Rs 104 crore over four years to Ashoka University to support interdisciplinary research and facilitate cutting-edge scientific inquiry.

The MoU aims to establish an ecosystem of excellence in research and interdisciplinary education by supporting investment in PhD and Post-Doctoral programmes as well as the creation of shared advanced science laboratories equipped with cutting-edge tools for Neurosciences, Behavioural Studies, and Physics research, a joint statement said.

The establishment of research facilities will enable a deeper understanding of critical global issues such as climate change, public health, and economic sustainability while driving the discovery of transformative solutions to such issues, it said. PTI DP DP SHW