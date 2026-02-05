Axis Bank launches loan product to help small biz install rooftop solar facilities

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Axis Bank on Thursday launched a dedicated product to help small businesses install rooftop solar facilities.

The third-largest private sector lender will be giving collateral-free loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore, with flexible repayment tenures of 4-7 years under the product, as per a statement.

Jetsynthesys acquires Evermerge Digital interactive entertainment entity Jetsynthesys on Thursday announced that it has acquired Evermerge, a popular merge puzzle game from an arm of the US-based Aristocrat Leisure, for an undisclosed sum.

Over the last five years, the game has generated revenues of over USD 350 million, which makes it among the top-100 games of all time, a statement said.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund's AUM doubles to Rs 20,000 cr Bandhan Small Cap Fund on Thursday announced that its assets under management have doubled to Rs 20,000 crore in the last ten months.

In the statement, which comes after some concerns were expressed about the small-cap category in the past, the asset manager said the scheme maintains a balanced risk profile and the top-10 stocks form less than 30 per cent of the bets.

IHCL reaches portfolio of 615 hotels; 255 in pipeline The Indian Hotels on Thursday said the hospitality major continues its growth momentum by reaching a portfolio of 615 hotels and a pipeline of 255 hotels.

"In line with Accelerate 2030, we have expanded our brandscape with the recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Atmantan, marking our foray into the integrated wellness segment and entering into definitive agreements to acquire 51 per cent stake in Brij, a boutique experiential leisure offering," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh, said.

The third quarter's key signings included the iconic Taj growing its presence in metro cities of Bengaluru and NCR, strengthening its footprint in Sri Lanka and marking the brand's debut in Egypt, she stated. PTI AA SM BAL BAL