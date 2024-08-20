*Axis Bank launches mobile app for merchants Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Axis Bank on Tuesday launched a mobile application to offer a set of solutions for merchants.

Merchants can accept payments, view transaction reports, and raise service requests directly through the mobile app christened 'Neo for Merchants', as per a statement.

**** *Capital Small Finance Bank opens a new branch in Jammu Capital Small Finance Bank on Tuesday announced an expansion in Jammu with the opening of a new branch.

The branch in Residency Road, Jammu, will be targeting the middle-income group and small businesses segment, a statement said.

**** *Hinduja Group's philanthropic arm helps restore TN's wetland habitat, Hannikallu Marsh The Hinduja Group on Tuesday said its philanthropic arm has helped restore Hannikallu Marsh, a wetland habitat in Tamil Nadu's Wellington, in collaboration with the Indian Army.

The restored 'eco park' spread over 12 acres was inaugurated by president of Hinduja Foundation Paul Abraham and Brig SK Yadav of Madras Regimental Centre, a statement said. PTI AA BAL BAL