Axis Bank Q1 net profit rises 39 pc on core income, trading gains

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 39 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 6,091.35 crore on the back of a healthy growth in core income and trading gains.

On a standalone basis, the country's third biggest private sector lender by assets reported a 41 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 5,797 crore.

Its core net interest income was up 27 per cent to Rs 11,959 crore on the back of a 22 per cent growth in advances and a 0.50 per cent widening of the Net Interest Margin (NIM) at 4.10 per cent.

The net interest margins moderated when compared with the quarter ago period's 4.22 per cent and 4.26 per cent in the December quarter.

The other income grew 74 per cent to Rs 5,087 crore, helped largely by trading income of Rs 519 crore as against booking a loss of Rs 667 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) ratio improved to 1.96 per cent from the last reported number of 2.02 per cent in March.

The management said a bulk of the fresh slippages of close to Rs 4,000 crore came from the retail segment, and also pointed to seasonal stress in the agri-book playing out.

The overall provisions increased sharply to Rs 1,034.88 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 359.36 crore. This was attributed to the rural NPAs and the absence of benefit from a corporate account recovery which the bank had in the year-ago period, according to chief financial officer Puneet Sharma.

The bank's overall deposit growth came at 15 per cent for the quarter, and its chief executive and managing director Amitabh Chaudhry expressed satisfaction at growing the deposits faster than the industry average while making the franchise more granular.

The advances growth included a 25 per cent surge in wholesale advances which is being driven by loans across all sectors, including non-bank lenders and road projects, Chaudhry said.

The retail loans growth came at 21 per cent, and was driven by credit cards and small business banking advances. Home loans, the mainstay of the business, grew by 8 per cent and de-grew marginally when compared to March.

The bank's head of retail lending Sumit Bali said it has been observing softness on the home loans front but exuded confidence of growing the same in the next two quarters.

Unsecured loans currently constitute 23 per cent of the book, and the bank sees the number going up to 25 per cent in the medium term, he said, adding that the bank is not witnessing any alarming trends on such exposures, where the NIMs are high.

Its deputy managing director Rajiv Anand said the current pipeline on the wholesale loans front is much stronger than what it was in the year-ago period and constitutes both term loans and working capital demand.

The bank management expressed satisfaction with the way in which the recently acquired retail business of Citi India s performing.

Without sharing the numbers, it said the customer base is "intact" and the performance is ahead of its own expectations.

There is very good traction with the customers, credit card spends by Citi customers continue grow and the wealth management and vehicle finance business has also benefited, Chaudhry said.

When asked about employee retention difficulties, Chaudhry said the frontline staff consisting of branch banking and sales personnel is experiencing an attrition of 33-35 per cent while it is not concerning in senior positions and corporate office personnel.

He also said the attrition among the Citi employees absorbed into the bank as part of the deal is better than the levels the American lender itself experienced in the last three years.

Among its subsidiaries, Axis Finance reported a 29 per cent jump in its June quarter net profit to Rs 123 crore, the asset management company's net profit was marginally up at Rs 91 crore and the investment banking arm's post tax profit slipped to Rs 15 crore.

Shares of Axis Bank closed 1.45 per cent higher at Rs 976.85 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, as against gains of 0.53 per cent on the benchmark. PTI AA RAM