Axis Bank Q2 net profit down 26 pc to Rs 5,090 cr

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore annually for the quarter ended September 2025.

The private sector lender posted a profit of Rs 6,917.57 crore for the July-September quarter in 2024-25. However, it was Rs 5,806.14 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

Its net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 13,745 crore, up 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 2 per cent higher year-on-year (YoY), the lender said in an exchange filing.

The bank's operating profit for the quarter fell 3 per cent to Rs 10,413 crore. Core operating profit stood at Rs 9,915 crore.

Axis Bank said its operating cost grew 5 per cent YoY in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Its gross NPA stood at 1.46 per cent, down 11 basis points QoQ and up 2 bps YoY.

Net NPA during the second quarter was 0.44 per cent against 0.34 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies for the second quarter stood at Rs 3,547 crore compared to Rs 2,204 crore a year ago. PTI NKD NKD SHW