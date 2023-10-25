Axis Bank Q2 net profit rises 10% to Rs 5,863 crore

New Delhi: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,863 crore for the September quarter.

Axis Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 5,329 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's provisioning increased to Rs 815 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 550 crore in the year-ago period.

Axis Bank's total income rose to Rs 31,660 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 24,094 crore last year.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) grew 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,315 crore.

Axis Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry said in spite of a highly volatile global geopolitical landscape, the India story remains strong.

"With the upcoming festivities, we are already seeing a surge in demand, which augurs well for business. We are looking at steady growth for all major business verticals of the bank," Chaudhry said.

Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 955.35 on Wednesday, down 0.84 per cent over previous close on the BSE.