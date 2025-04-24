Axis Bank Q4 profit slips on trading income fall, higher provisions; slows retail loan growth

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The country's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a marginal decline in March quarter profit to Rs 7,117 crore from Rs 7,130 crore in the year-ago period.

A 64 per cent rise in loan loss provisions and a steep fall in the trading income were the primary reasons for the decline in the bottomline, along with a shift in the bank's strategies.

Its Chief Executive and Managing Director Amitabh Chaudhry said it chose to focus on profitability over growth in FY25, given the difficult environment.

Without disclosing any targets for the new fiscal year, Chaudhry said the bank is more confident about the overall business as it heads into the new fiscal year than it was in December last year.

Another official said it sees enough opportunities to grow without compromising on the risk guardrails that it has put for itself a few years ago.

The retail asset growth slowed to a multi-quarter low of 7 per cent in Q4, primarily as it calibrated action on the riskier unsecured segments like personal loans and credit cards due to a "credit hungriness" among the borrowers.

Group executive for retail lending Arjun Chowdhry said it will open up the lending tap when it sees some signs of stability, easing of the stress.

It is looking at upping the credit cards acquisitions now, but personal loans may take a few quarters more, the management said.

A bulk of the Rs 4,805 crore of fresh slippages also came from the retail segment, the bank management said.

Overall provisions moved up to Rs 1,359 crore as against Rs 1,185 crore in the year-ago period, but it was a 64 per cent rise in loan loss provisions at Rs 1,369 crore, which hurt the profits.

Trading income dropped 83 per cent to Rs 173 crore from Rs 1,021 crore in the quarter-ago period, and Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma explained that the bank is not perturbed with it as it does not compare it on a quarterly basis, but on a year-on-year basis.

The core net interest income grew 6 per cent to Rs 13,811 crore on the back of an 8 per cent increase in net advances and a 0.09 per cent compression in net interest margin at 3.97 per cent.

The other income was largely flat on-year at Rs 6,780 crore.

The bank will continue to focus on its stated strategy of lending to mid-corporate, small businesses and bharat banking, among others, to grow the book, an official said.

The corporate, secured retail and small businesses segment is holding up well from an asset quality perspective, the official said.

On speculations about 100 senior employees being asked to go, Chaudhry said the bank carries out a review at the end of every fiscal year which results in rewards for some and also exits of bad performers.

The overall staff of the bank stood at 1.08 lakh as of March 31, 2025.

Its overall capital adequacy was 17.07 per cent, including the core buffer of 14.67 per cent.

The Axis Bank scrip closed 0.07 per cent up at Rs 1,207.3 per piece as against gains of 0.39 per cent on the benchmark. PTI AA TRB