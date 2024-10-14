Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Axis Bank has said it held the number one position in the UPI payer payment service provider in September, with a market share of over 30 per cent.

The lender said it has partnered with both large fintech giants who were early entrants in the UPI space, but also joining hands with new entrants in this space, as per a statement.

***** American smoothie brand 'Jamba' enters India market * American smoothie brand 'Jamba' on Monday said it was entering the country's market with a quick service restaurant in suburban Bandra.

The 1990-established brand's first facility in India is slated to open by end of this year, according to a statement.

***** Rana Daggubati invests in lifestyle brand 'Kingdom of White' * Actor Rana Daggubati on Monday announced an undisclosed investment into all-white lifestyle brand 'Kingdom of White'.

The company is aiming for a rapid expansion with an omnichannel approach, a statement said. PTI AA TRB TRB