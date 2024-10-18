Axis Bank shares jump over 4% after earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Axis Bank on Friday morning jumped over 4 per cent after the firm's consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose by 19.29 per cent.

Advertisment

The stock climbed 4.11 per cent to Rs 1,178.75 on the BSE.

It emerged as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex firms.

At the NSE, it surged 4.13 per cent to Rs 1,178.70.

Advertisment

Axis Bank's consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose by 19.29 per cent to Rs 7,401.26 crore, but the lender reported a pain in the unsecured lending segment.

On a standalone basis, the third largest private sector lender's net profit grew 18 per cent to Rs 6,917.57 crore in the July-September quarter of FY2024-25.

The bank, which is among the first major lenders to report its earnings for the quarter, saw the core net interest income grow by 9 per cent to Rs 13,483 crore during the quarter on the back of an 11 per cent increase in the net advances and the net interest margin narrowing by 0.12 per cent to 3.99 per cent.

Advertisment

The non-interest or other income shot up 34 per cent to Rs 6,722 crore, helped majorly by a Rs 1,111 crore gain on the trading income front.

The bank managed a 14 per cent growth in the total deposit front and made it clear that it is not using price as a lever to attract liabilities.

Its total income increased to Rs 37,142 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 31,660 crore in the same period last year, Axis said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.