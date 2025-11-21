Axis Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Private sector lender Axis Bank on Friday said it plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

This is part of the bank's board-approved Rs 35,000 crore fundraising plan via the issue of debt securities on a private placement basis.

The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long-term Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. PTI DP DRR