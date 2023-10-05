Axis Bk invests Rs 300 cr in CESC's NCD issue

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Private sector lender Axis Bank has invested Rs 300 crore in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by power company CESC, its legal advisors JSA said in a statement on Thursday.

The third-largest private sector lender has subscribed to unlisted, secured NCDs issued by CESC, as per the statement.

CESC, a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is engaged in the business of generating and supplying electricity in Kolkata, Howrah and adjoining areas.

The CESC scrip closed 0.19 per cent up at Rs 88.59 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.