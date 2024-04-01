Axis Capital appoints Atul Mehra as MD & CEO

Mumbai: Axis Capital, investment banking arm of Axis Bank, on Monday said it has appointed Atul Mehra as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is subject to receipt of requisite approvals, Axis Bank said in a statement.

Mehra, who is joint MD at JM Financial Ltd, will be overseeing both the Investment Banking and Institutional Equities businesses of Axis Capital.

He will replace Salil Pitale, who served as the MD & Co-CEO for five years and has decided to move on.