Axis Energy, Reliance Industries emerge as key bidders in coal gasification mine auctions

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Reliance Industries and Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited have emerged as top bidders for the central government's latest round of coal block auctions, aimed at boosting domestic coal gasification and cleaner energy production.

According to bid participant details released following the opening of technical bids, Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited and Reliance Industries Limited jointly participated in bids for a large number of coal blocks across multiple states, underscoring their strong strategic interest in coal gasification and downstream value-added applications.

The two companies were common participants in bids for coal blocks located in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, including prominent blocks like Badibahal-Kendudihi, Chhatabar Combined, Ustali, Recherla, and Chintalpudi Sector A1.

In several other blocks, Axis Energy and Reliance Industries were part of consortium bids, alongside other mining and logistics firms, highlighting their intent to secure feedstock for large-scale gasification and industrial use.

The Ministry of Coal had put up 41 coal mines for auction as part of its push to promote coal gasification, reduce import dependence, and support India’s transition towards cleaner and more efficient use of coal resources.

Bids were opened only for blocks that received participation from two or more bidders, with Axis Energy and Reliance Industries featuring prominently among the qualified bids.

Industry observers note that the strong presence of Axis Energy and Reliance Industries reflects growing private sector confidence in India's coal gasification policy framework, as well as the long-term demand outlook for energy, chemicals, and industrial fuels.

The outcome of the auctions is expected to play a critical role in shaping India's coal gasification ecosystem and accelerating investments in cleaner coal technologies. PTI ANZ BAL BAL