Axis Energy, Reliance top bidders in coal gasification mine auctions

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Hyderabad-based renewable energy firm Axis Energy and Reliance Industries Ltd emerged as top bidders in the latest auction of coal block auctions aimed at boosting domestic coal gasification and cleaner energy production.

According to bid participant details released following the opening of technical bids, Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd jointly bid for 17 blocks in Odisha, Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, underscoring their strong strategic interest in coal gasification and downstream value-added applications.

Other bidders included Penna Enterprises, which bid for one block in Odisha. NRSK Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd and Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd bid for two blocks each. Sai Surya Professional Services Pvt Ltd and Singareni Collieries Co Ltd-Telangana Power Generation Corp Ltd, MMPL Commercial Mines Pvt Ltd-Mohit Minerals Ltd were the other bidders.

The government had, in October, offered a total of 41 coal mines in the 14th round of commercial auctions, including provisions for underground coal gasification (UCG) for the first time.

Of the 41 mines, 21 were specifically identified as possessing potential for UCG. The round was aimed at promoting coal gasification to produce cleaner fuels like syngas, hydrogen, and methanol, reducing India's dependence on imported natural gas and crude oil.

The government has set a target to gasify 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030.

UCG allows for the harnessing of deep-seated coal reserves that are uneconomical to extract through conventional mining methods.

A total of 49 bids were received for 24 of the 41 blocks. Axis Energy and Reliance Industries bid for UCG-potential blocks, reflecting private sector confidence in the new policy framework.

The two companies were common participants in bids for coal blocks located in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh, including prominent blocks such as Badibahal-Kendudihi, Chhatabar Combined, Ustali, Recherla, and Chintalpudi Sector A1.

In several other blocks, Axis Energy and Reliance Industries were part of consortium bids alongside other mining and logistics firms, highlighting their intent to secure feedstock for large-scale gasification and industrial use.

The Ministry of Coal had put up 41 coal mines for auction as part of its push to promote coal gasification, reduce import dependence, and support India's transition towards cleaner and more efficient use of coal resources.

Bids were opened only for blocks that received participation from two or more bidders, with Axis Energy and Reliance Industries featuring prominently among the qualified bids.

Industry observers note that the strong presence of Axis Energy and Reliance Industries reflects growing private sector confidence in India's coal gasification policy framework, as well as the long-term demand outlook for energy, chemicals, and industrial fuels.

The outcome of the auctions is expected to play a critical role in shaping India's coal gasification ecosystem and accelerating investments in cleaner coal technologies. PTI ANZ DRR