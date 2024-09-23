Axis Finance appoints Sai Giridhar as MD, CEO

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Axis Finance on Monday announced the appointment of Sai Giridhar as the managing director and chief executive officer.

The appointment has been made as long-time CEO Bipin Saraf is moving to parent Axis Bank as head of the Bharat Banking initiative, as per a statement.

*** NPCI BHIM Services to offer e-RUPI vouchers via BHIM app * NPCI BHIM Services will be providing e-RUPI vouchers through the BHIM app to enable artisans to benefit under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Registered artisans can avail of e-RUPI vouchers exclusively via the BHIM app which will be used to disburse the scheme amount and to facilitate the delivery of modern toolkits to improve productivity and craftsmanship, according to a statement.

*** Vaishnaw, J P Morgan's Jamie Dimon attend investor summit * Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and J P Morgan Chase & Co chairman and chief executive officer Jamie Dimon on Monday addressed an investor summit organised by J P Morgan.

The two-day conference has attracted close to 1,000 delegates, representing companies and institutional investors from across the world with a collective market cap exceeding USD 1.88 trillion, a statement said. PTI AA SHW