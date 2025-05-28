Axis Max Life MD & CEO Prashant Tripathy to step down on Sep 30

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Axis Max Life Insurance on Wednesday said its MD and CEO Prashant Tripathy will step down with effect from September 30.

Tripathy, associated with the company since 2007, has been at the helm for the last six years.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said Tripathy expressed his desire to retire from the position of the MD & CEO, effective September 30, 2025, to devote time to personal pursuits and priorities.

"In accordance with applicable laws and the company's governance policies, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the Board of Directors, at their respective meetings held earlier today, reviewed and approved his proposal for early retirement," Axis Max Life Insurance said.

The filing further said that the Board of Directors will initiate the process to identify his successor.

The appointment will be subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. PTI NKD DRR