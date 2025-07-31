Axis Solutions debuts on BSE after completing merger

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Axis Solutions, formerly known as Asya Infosoft, on Thursday said it has completed its merger and listed its equity shares on the BSE.

The company offers industrial automation and digital infrastructure solutions.

The listing follows the implementation of a resolution plan and marks a strategic milestone, Axis Solutions said in a statement.

"The commencement of listing & trading on the BSE makes a significant milestone in our strategic transformation and marks the start of a focused journey toward expansion and innovation.

"This listing not only enhances our visibility in the capital markets but also strengthens investor engagement as we pursue our vision for accelerated growth in both domestic and international markets," Axis Solutions' MD Bijal Sanghvi, said.

The company said it aims to play a key role in oil and gas, water infrastructure and digitalisation -- sectors crucial to India's industrial growth. PTI HG HG TRB TRB