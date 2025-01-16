Axiscades appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO & MD

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Thursday said it has appointed Alfonso Martinez as its Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective January 20.

"The board has approved the appointment of Alfonso Martinez as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD)," the company said in a statement.

His appointment was approved by the board at its meeting on Wednesday with an effect from January 20.

Martinez comes with over 25 years of global experience in engineering and technology services. He Replaces Arun Krishnamurthi as the company's Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, according to the statement.

Martinez joins Axiscades at a pivotal time as the company aims to expand its global footprint and enhance its position as a leader in engineering services, defence and deep tech, it said.

"My vision is to build on this strong foundation, leveraging the incredible talent within the organization to create transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients...," Martinez said.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others. PTI ABI DR