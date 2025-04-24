Axiscades appoints Anurag Sharma to lead add-solution GmbH as CEO; drive growth in Europe

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Homegrown firm Axiscades on Thursday said the company has appointed Anurag Sharma as the CEO of its Germany-based subsidiary company add-solution GmbH.

He joins the company from Siemens where he served as Director - Digitalisation Business and a Business Consultant since 2022, Axiscades said in a statement.

In his new role, Sharma will lead add-solution GmbH to drive Axiscades' growth in the area of software-led engineering for aerospace, automotive and industrial segments in Europe.

He will focus on deepening partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), expanding capabilities in wiring harness design, drone development, and thermal management.

Axiscades CEO and MD Alfonso Martinez said, "We welcome Anurag to our leadership team. His track record in scaling engineering businesses gives add-solution the exact leverage needed to dominate the software-defined era." An alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Sharma brings more than three decades of multifaceted experience across product development, sales and business development, and execution of large-scale engineering programmes.

In addition to his tenure at Siemens, he has held various roles at Segula Technologies, Altran India, Ansys India and Altair Engineering.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is an end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy, among others.