Axiscades appoints Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa, Rajendra Moholkar to board as Directors

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Friday said it has appointed Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa and Rajendra Moholkar to its board of directors.

Cariappa and Moholkar have been appointed as Independent Directors, Axiscades Technologies (Axiscades) said in a statement.

"Cariappa and Moholkar join the board with over 40 years of experience, following their extensive stints with the Indian Army and Tata Consultancy Services, respectively," it said.

Their expertise will enhance the company's ability to navigate complex industry challenges and accelerate growth across key sectors, Axiscades CEO & MD Arun Krishnamurthi said.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others. PTI ABI DR