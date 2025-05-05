Axiscades appoints Ravikumar Joghee Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Monday announced appointment of Ravikumar Joghee as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of the company.

Joghee brings with him over 30 years of diverse experience across aerospace and defence, mobility, BFSI, and IT, the company said in a statement.

In his new role at AXISCADES, he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s talent acquisition function. Previously, Joghee held senior leadership positions at Wipro, Sandvik, and Numentica Technologies.

Alfonso Martinez, CEO and MD of Axiscades, said, "We are evolving into a chip-to-product company by offering integrated solutions from semiconductor design to final product delivery. We are also expanding its capabilities from prototype development to batch production across defence, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductors verticals." Bengaluru-based Axiscades is an end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy. PTI ABI ABI MR MR