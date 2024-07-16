Axiscades appoints Tanmoy Chakrabarty as independent director

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Tuesday said it has appointed Tanmoy Chakrabarty as a non-executive independent director for a period of three years.

His appointment is effective from July 13, 2024, Axiscades said in an exchange filing.

Chakrabarty comes with an experience of over four decades across corporate strategy, government affairs, and digital transformation.

He has played an instrumental role in implementation of several government's key programmes like MCA 21 and Passport Seva. He has also led digital tax initiatives across East Africa and contributed to eGovernance programmes in the UK and the US.

Chakrabarty has worked in various roles in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Eureka Forbes, Bradma of India, Siemens Nixdorf and Electronic Data Systems.

"His leadership (Chakrabarty's) will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings and operations. His deep understanding of complex systems and his ability to navigate multifaceted regulatory environments will be invaluable as we pursue our goals in diversified verticals such as aerospace, defense, and heavy engineering," Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD of Axiscades, said.