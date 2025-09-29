Axiscades gets defence order to supply drones to Indian Army

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Axiscades on Monday said it has bagged a new defence order from the Indian Army to supply man portable counter drone systems (MPCDS) -- a system that works to counter aerial threats.

Earlier this month, the company's subsidiary Mistral Solutions had secured a Rs 150 crore order from the DRDO for the development of 10 Electronic Control Units for the cooling system for the Su-30 MKI (fighter aircraft) upgrade.

In a statement, Axiscades said its subsidiary Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies has bagged an order from the Indian Army to 12 supply MPCDS. The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The new system can detect enemy drones up to 5 km away and block their signals across a wide frequency range, ensuring soldiers on the ground have reliable protection from hostile unmanned aerial threats, the company said.

This is among the first man-portable counter-drone order placed after Operation Sindoor under emergency procurement, Axiscades said.

Sharadhi Chandra Babu, President, Defence, Axiscades said, "This order reflects the Indian Army's trust in... next-generation indigenous counter-drone technologies. We look for more such order and continue to supporting India's defence forces with advanced, mission-ready, made in India solutions." Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors like energy, heavy engineering, aerospace, defence, and automotive, among others. PTI ABI TRB