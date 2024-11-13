Axiscades posts Rs 12 cr PAT in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies has reported about a 10 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 12.25 crore in the September quarter.

Advertisment

It had posted a Rs 11.17 crore PAT in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company increased its total income to Rs 269.03 crore from Rs 253.58 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO & MD of AXISCADES, said, "The company posted sales revenue of Rs 264 crore, recording 18 per cent sequential growth. The revenue growth was driven both by digital engineering services and defence verticals." Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy, among others. PTI ABI TRB