Axiscades Q1 net profit grows 24 pc to Rs 21 cr

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Friday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21 crore in the June quarter of FY26, backed by a rise in revenues from core business segments.

Axiscades had logged a net profit of Rs 17 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25, the company said in a statement.

In the first quarter, the company reported a growth of over 9 per cent in its income to Rs 254.30 crore, from Rs 233.77 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 226.32 crore, compared to Rs 209.55 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is an end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors, including energy, heavy engineering, aerospace, defence, and automotive.

Last month, Axiscades bagged Rs 600 crore worth of defence orders, which involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for "some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms" being developed by leading defence agencies like the DRDO and Defence PSUs.

"Our order book and forecast visibility for FY26 and the following years position us for sustained and strong revenue growth of over 40 per cent, with a targeted EBITDA margin of 19.5 per cent. We are committed to topline growth of more than 25 per cent and 300 basis points improvement in EBITDA for the current year," its CEO and MD Alfonso Martinez said. PTI ABI ABI SHW