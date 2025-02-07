Axiscades Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 15 crore

New Delhi Feb 7 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades has posted about two-fold rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 14.8 crore in the third quarter ended December, on account of higher revenues.

It had reported Rs 7.5 crore net profit in the October-December quarter of 2023-24, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's total income increased by over 18 per cent to Rs 274 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 231 crore same period last year.

The company's Chairman Sampath Ravinarayanan, said in Q3 FY25, the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) stood at Rs 40.02 crore, marking a 22 per cent sequential increase and a 37 per cent year-on-year growth. Notably, 99 per cent of the EBITDA was driven by the company's core activities as aerospace, defence, and the Electronics, Semiconductor & AI (ESAI) segment.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies (Axiscades) is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 768.5 apiece on the BSE, up 0.98 per cent. PTI ABI DR