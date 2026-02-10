Axiscades Q3 net profit jumps 87 pc to Rs 28 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Engineering and defence solutions provider Axiscades on Tuesday reported an 87.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28 crore in the December quarter of FY26, supported by higher revenues.

It registered a net profit of Rs 15 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations also rose to Rs 343 crore in the latest third quarter from Rs 275 crore a year ago, posting a year-on-year fall of over 25 per cent.

Defence revenue grew by 50 per cent, aerospace revenue grew by 28 per cent, and revenues from ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence) vertical expanded by 18 per cent, compared to same period of previous year.

The company's founder and CMD Sampath Ravinarayanan said, "AXISCADES is on track to achieve our growth objectives for the current financial year. We expect to deliver a robust increase of 40-50 per cent year-on-year in Earnings Per Share (EPS) for both FY26 and FY27, reflecting the strength of our strategic execution and operational discipline." Bengaluru-based Axiscades is an end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others.

Shares of Axiscades Technologies ended at Rs 1,237.30 apiece on BSE, up 5 per cent from the previous close. PTI ABI ABI MR