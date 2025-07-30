Axiscades secures orders worth Rs 600 cr in defence space

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 600 crore in defence space.

The orders involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for "some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms" being developed by leading Defence agencies like the DRDO and the Defence PSUs, Axiscades said in a statement.

The cumulative value of these orders stood at around Rs 600 crore.

The orders will be executed through Axiscades' subsidiaries operating in the defence space, over the next 3 to 5 years, the company said.

"Our partnerships on these critical programs reflect our core strength in high-performance radar, sonar, and signal processing electronics. We are contributing to indigenous platforms that will define the future of India's Defence preparedness," the company's Chief Technical Official (CTO) C Manikandan said.

In June, Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies, one of the subsidiary companies of Axiscades, had signed an agreement with European missile systems major MBDA to set up a defence facility in Karnataka.

"The facility will be equipped with test bench laboratories, infrastructure for missile launchers, specialized equipment, and trained technical personnel to support MBDA's advanced systems engineering requirements," the company had said.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors like energy, heavy engineering, aerospace, defence, automotive among others. PTI ABI DRR