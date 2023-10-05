Axiscades Tech appoints Abidali Neemuchwala as Chairman, Non-Executive Director

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies on Thursday announced the appointment of Abidali Neemuchwala as its Chairman and Non-Executive Director.

The decision was considered and approved during the Board of Directors' meeting held on October 04, 2023, Axiscades Technologies (Axiscades) said in a statement.

"The company announces a significant leadership transition with the appointment of Abidali Neemuchwala as Chairman and Non-Executive Director. Neemuchwala will also assume the role of Additional Director in the company in the category of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director," it added.

Neemuchwala has worked with companies like TCS and Wipro in senior positions, the statement noted.

"I am honoured to join Axiscades as Chairman and Non-Executive Director. Axiscades has a rich legacy, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive innovation, growth, and value for all stakeholders," Neemuchwala said.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD at AXISCADES, remarked, "We welcome Abidali Neemuchwala. His wealth of experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next phase of growth".

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others.