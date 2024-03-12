Axtria opens innovation centre in Hyderabad to offer AI-driven services

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) New Jersey-based IT firm Axtria Inc has set up its ninth global innovation and capability centre in Hyderabad to offer AI-driven services to life sciences enterprises, the company said on Tuesday.

The innovation centre will help global pharma and life-sciences companies through data analytics and insights, it added.

"The new centre contributes to Axtria’s mission of helping life sciences companies drive better health outcomes by offering specialised data analytics and AI-driven services, including generative AI," the company, which focuses on the life sciences industry, in a statement said.

With recent expansions in Noida, Pune, and now Hyderabad, Axtria is set to generate multiple job opportunities.

"Axtria plans to recruit nearly 800 professionals for its global locations in the next 9-12 months," according to a company statement.

The differently-abled-friendly Hyderabad centre is the company’s largest office in India, spread across 76,000 square feet. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL BAL